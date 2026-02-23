Rajasthan schools to observe Maharana Pratap's coronation day on Feb 28

Jaipur, Feb 23 (IANS) Maharana Pratap's Coronation Day will be observed in all government and private schools across Rajasthan on February 28, following instructions issued by the state Education Department.

The department has included the observance in the Shivira Panchang, the official academic calendar, with the objective of inspiring students by highlighting the life, courage, and legacy of the Rajput ruler Maharana Pratap.

The Directorate of Education has issued detailed guidelines to schools across the state regarding the observance of the day.

According to the instructions, the celebrations will be conducted in a manner that does not disrupt the ongoing board examination schedules for Classes 5, 8, 10, and 12.

Schools have been directed to organise special prayer assemblies featuring inspirational anecdotes from Maharana Pratap’s life, patriotic songs, and activities highlighting his contributions and leadership.

Various competitions, including essay writing, quizzes, and poster-making, will also be organised at the school level to encourage students to learn about Maharana Pratap’s courage, leadership, and patriotism.

These activities will involve students from Classes 3, 4, 6, 7, 9, and 11, ensuring that students appearing for board examinations and teachers assigned examination duties are not affected.

The decision to observe Maharana Pratap’s Coronation Day in schools was taken following a demand raised during the National Swadeshi Fair held in Chittorgarh.

Local residents and public representatives, led by Chittorgarh MP C.P. Joshi, had urged Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar to introduce statewide observance of the day in schools.

Accepting the demand, the minister announced that Maharana Pratap’s Coronation Day would be observed across schools in Rajasthan to educate students about his legacy and historical significance.

Maharana Pratap was one of Rajasthan’s most revered warrior kings, known for his courage and unwavering resistance against the Mughal empire.

His stand at the Battle of Haldighati symbolised pride and sacrifice. He lived a life of hardship but never surrendered, becoming a lasting inspiration for bravery, honour, and self-respect in Indian history.

