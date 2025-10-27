Rajasthan schools to follow one uniform rule with no ties: Minister

Kota, Oct 27 (IANS) In a significant reform for the state's education system, Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar announced that government and private school students will now have the same uniform, and ties will no longer be a part of it.

Dilawar said: “In the future, we will also determine the uniform for teachers. Teachers will have ID cards, and identity cards will also be mandatory for all students.”

The minister also announced a change in the academic calendar, stating that the school session will now start on April 1 instead of July 1.

“This will ensure students receive their textbooks on time and have sufficient time to study during the summer holidays,” he said while addressing the media at Kota University.

In yet another significant announcement, he said that the attendance system will be connected to national anthem and national song.

Highlighting new measures to instill discipline, Dilawar said that employees will be marked present only if they attend the national anthem and national song.

“I have three departments -- Panchayati Raj, Education, and Sanskrit. The offices of these departments will now open with the national anthem and close with the national song,” he added.

The minister also announced a new attendance monitoring system under which parents will receive updates about their child’s presence at school.

“Parents should know whether their children have reached school or not. If a student is absent, parents will receive a message on the number registered in Shala Darpan,” he said.

Dilawar added that preparations for this system have already been completed and it will be launched soon.

Officials said the government believes that a common uniform and stricter attendance norms will promote discipline, equality and transparency in schools.

The Education Department is also expected to hold consultations with school managements to ensure a smooth rollout of the new rules across the state. With the updated calendar, officials said teaching days will increase, helping improve learning outcomes.

