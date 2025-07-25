Rajasthan school roof collapse: Death toll rises to 7, locals protest on roads demanding compensation

Jhalawar, July 25 (IANS) The death toll in the Jhalawar school roof collapse incident where a portion of the Piplodi government school building in the Manoharthana block collapsed, rose to seven while many were left injured, police officials said on Friday.

The students had gathered for the morning school assembly.

At least seven children, from Class 6 and 7, were killed and about 28 others wounded, with several in critical condition.

The Police confirmed that 35 students were trapped under the rubble at the time of collapse.

Frantic parents, teachers and villagers rushed to the spot, using JCB machines and manual efforts to rescue the children and transport the injured to nearby health centres and hospitals.

The deceased included Payal (14), Priyanka (14), Harish (8), Sona Bhai (5), Mithun (11), Kartik (18), and Meena (8), all local residents.

Many of the injured are receiving critical care, with at least nine admitted to the ICU at Jhalawar district hospital.

School students, meanwhile, alleged prior warnings about falling debris were dismissed by school authorities, with teachers reportedly telling them that "nothing will happen" despite visible cracks and loose materials overhead.

Local residents and parents asserted that complaints about the unsafe structure had been repeatedly ignored by officials.

Five teachers, including headmaster Meena Garg, have been suspended by the Education Department pending further investigation.

A high-level inquiry has been ordered by the State Education Minister Madan Dilawar, with instructions to provide urgent medical care and reassess school infrastructure across Rajasthan.

District Collector Ajay Singh Rathore confirmed that this school was not previously flagged as dangerous despite broader directives to compile a list of dilapidated buildings.

He vowed accountability, saying: "Action will be taken against whoever is found guilty."

The State Human Rights Commission issued notices to the Director of Elementary Education, the Jhalawar Collector, Superintendent of Police, and District Education Officer, demanding an action-taken report within seven days and immediate support to victims and affected families.

President Droupadi Murmu described the incident as "extremely tragic," praying for strength for the grieving families and recovery of the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it "deeply saddening," pledging full support and relief to all affected.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and leaders across party lines echoed calls for justice and infrastructure reform.

