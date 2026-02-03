Rajasthan School Education Department set to prepare 3-year roadmap for career guidance

Jaipur, Feb 3 (IANS) Keeping pace with changing times and emerging career demands, the Rajasthan School Education Department is set to transform career guidance from a one-time formal activity into a continuous, life-shaping process for students.

Read More

The initiative aims to empower school students to make informed and confident career choices by strengthening the state's guidance system in a structured and sustainable manner.

Dalchand Gupta, Deputy Director, Vocational Education, said, "Children today have no shortage of options. What they need is the right guidance, suited to the present context, to help them decide which option is best for them."

Aligned with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the department is focusing on the idea of "living a career, not just choosing one".

As part of this approach, a clear three-year roadmap is being developed to institutionalise comprehensive career guidance across the state.

The roadmap is being prepared jointly by the Rajasthan School Education Council (Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan), Jaipur, and the Rajasthan State Council of Educational Research and Training (RSCERT), Udaipur, with technical support from UNICEF Rajasthan and the Antarang Foundation.

Under this initiative, students will be encouraged to map their own career paths based on their interests, aptitude, and abilities.

The role of career counsellors at the school level will be strengthened and made more impactful. Career guidance will be delivered through hybrid learning modules, digital platforms, and practical exposure, extending well beyond the confines of classrooms.

The department is also working to create a strong ecosystem by fostering coordination among teachers, parents, students, and the industry.

The objective is not only to make students employable, but also to equip them with decision-making skills essential at every stage of life.

A state-level workshop focusing on comprehensive career guidance was organised to frame this strategy, with special emphasis on student-friendly communication and confidence-building.

Presiding over the workshop, Additional State Project Director (Second) Ashok Kumar Meena stressed that students should choose their own careers so they can progress in line with their interests and strengths.

--IANS

arc/svn