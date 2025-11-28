Rajasthan: RPSC member resigns; name linked to paper leak controversy

Jaipur, Nov 28 (IANS) Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) member Sangeeta Arya has resigned from her position, officials said on Friday.

Arya’s tenure was scheduled to continue until October 2026; however, her name has recently surfaced amid ongoing investigations into multiple paper leak cases.

On November 10, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) summoned Arya to its Jaipur headquarters for questioning in connection with the alleged paper leak in the Executive Officer (EO) recruitment exam.

At that time, she sought a 15-day extension, citing her involvement in ongoing interview processes. Reports suggest this was not the first time ACB had contacted her regarding the matter.

Last year, an ACB team searched Arya’s residence and reportedly examined documents for nearly two hours. The agency has not publicly disclosed details of the case under which the search was carried out. Her resignation is the second from RPSC in recent months.

Arya is the wife of former Rajasthan Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya.

Arya has previously been active in politics and contested the Sojat Assembly seat on a Congress ticket, though unsuccessfully. Her resignation comes shortly after another RPSC member, Manju Sharma, stepped down in September.

Sharma’s resignation was accepted by the Governor following critical observations made by the Rajasthan High Court regarding the functioning and accountability of commission members.

The back-to-back resignations have once again put the spotlight on the transparency, credibility, and future recruitment operations of the Commission at a time when public examinations in Rajasthan are under intense scrutiny.

During the 2021 Sub-Inspector Recruitment Exam paper leak case, the Rajasthan High Court made serious comments, questioning the role of six members, including the then-Chairman of the RPSC, Sanjay Kshotriya. His term has ended. Dr Manju has resigned. One member has passed away, while another, Babulal Katara, has been in jail for a long time in the paper leak case.

Sangeeta Arya was among the members whose performance the High Court questioned and commented on.

--IANS

arc/dan