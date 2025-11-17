Rajasthan records season’s coldest spell; Pilani at 4.9 and Nagaur at 5.6 degrees Celsius

Jaipur, Nov 17 (IANS) Cold northerly winds sweeping into Rajasthan have intensified the winter chill, pulling minimum temperatures into single digits across most districts and marking the season’s coldest spell so far.

Pilani recorded the lowest minimum temperature in eastern Rajasthan at 4.9 degrees Celsius, while Nagaur was the coldest in western Rajasthan at 5.6 degrees Celsius. Sikar, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur, Chittorgarh and Udaipur also remained among the worst affected by the cold wave.

In Jodhpur, the minimum temperature dipped to 10 degrees Celsius. Chittorgarh reported 8.2 degrees Celsius, while Udaipur recorded 8.5 degrees. Several districts, including Jodhpur, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, and Nagaur, experienced their coldest night of the season. Jaipur recorded a minimum of 12 degrees Celsius.

Other minimum temperatures were -- Ajmer 9.8 degrees C, Bhilwara 8.6 degrees C, Vanasthali (Tonk) 7.9 degrees C, Alwar 8 degrees C, Churu 8 degrees C, Jalore 7.4 degrees C, Karauli 7.6 degrees C, Dausa 6.8 degrees C, Barmer 14.1 degrees C, Jaisalmer 12.5 degrees C, Kota 10.6 degrees C, Bikaner and Ganganagar 11.2 degrees C, and Jhunjhunu 9.1 degrees Celsius.

Day temperatures also dipped across the state. Barmer recorded 31.6 degrees C, Bikaner 31.3 degrees C, Churu 29.4 degrees C, Jaipur 28 degrees C, Jaisalmer 30 degrees C, Jodhpur 29.8 degrees C, Kota 26.9 degrees C and Ajmer 28.1 degrees C. Sirohi was the coldest during the day with a maximum of 22.6 degrees Celsius.

The Jaipur Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow alert for Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Churu and Nagaur for Monday, and for Sikar again on Tuesday.

Officials said the state is likely to remain dry throughout the week, with no immediate relief expected as cold northerly winds persist.

On Sunday, a cold wave gripped Sikar, Churu, Jhunjhunu (Shekhawati region), and parts of Nagaur, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Chittorgarh, and Udaipur, making mornings and evenings particularly harsh. Although sunlight brought brief daytime relief, temperatures dropped sharply again toward the evening.

--IANS

arc/skp