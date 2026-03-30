Rajasthan: RCA elections soon, says new convener

Jaipur, March 30 (IANS) The newly appointed Convener of the Rajasthan Cricket Association’s (RCA) Ad-hoc Committee, Mohit Yadav, has signalled sweeping reforms, stating that long-pending RCA elections will be held at the earliest.

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Yadav said the responsibility entrusted by the state government would be carried out with seriousness and commitment.

“Our focus is to improve both the functioning and direction of the RCA. Positive results will soon be visible,” he said.

Addressing the dispute with former convener Deendayal Kumawat, Yadav acknowledged differences but maintained that cricketing activities should not suffer.

“Our working styles differed, but the objective remained the same. Some targets could not be achieved earlier, but we will now accomplish them with the new team,” he added.

The newly constituted Ad-hoc Committee includes Mohit Yadav, Dhananjay Singh Khimsar, Ashish Tiwari, Arisht Singhvi, and Arjun Beniwal, all of whom have taken charge.

Yadav emphasised that conducting RCA elections, which have been pending for nearly two years, would be the top priority.

“We will expedite the process to ensure the association gets a permanent, democratically elected leadership,” he said.

He also expressed dissatisfaction over Rajasthan being allotted only four IPL matches this season, calling it inadequate.

Yadav assured better planning to secure more matches for the state next year and said efforts would also be made to organise the Rajasthan Premier League (RPL) locally.

Dhananjay Singh Khimsar, a senior committee member and president of the Jodhpur District Cricket Association, expressed confidence in the new leadership.

Quoting a couplet, he said, “Let us leave yesterday behind; now is the time to write a new story together.”

He added, “Under Mohit Yadav’s leadership, we are confident that elections will be completed soon and a new chapter will begin.”

Referring to ongoing disputes, Khimsar remarked, “Truth may face setbacks, but it can never be defeated,” signalling a move to move past controversies.

Responding to criticism by former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot regarding the presence of politicians’ sons in the setup, committee member Ashish Tiwari defended the appointments.

“All members have reached here through a democratic process by winning district-level elections. These allegations are baseless. Being a politician’s son does not take away anyone’s rights,” he said.

With the new Ad-hoc Committee in place, expectations have risen for early elections and improved cricket administration in Rajasthan, potentially ushering in a new phase for the sport in the state.

--IANS

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