Rajasthan: Prisoners at Shyalwas jail form human chain to celebrate ‘Vande Mataram’

Jaipur, Nov 12 (IANS) The Central Jail in Shyalwas, Dausa, came alive with patriotic fervour on Wednesday as inmates and jail staff came together to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the iconic song Vande Mataram.

In a remarkable display of unity and devotion, around 400 prisoners and officials formed a massive human chain spelling out the words “Vande Mataram” on the prison grounds — a striking symbol of national pride and collective spirit.

The event began with the inmates waving the Tricolour and chanting patriotic slogans, creating an atmosphere filled with emotion and reverence for the nation.

Jail Superintendent Paras Jangid said the celebration represented not just patriotism but also the values of unity, integrity, and reformation.

“Worship of Mother India should not be confined to words — it must be reflected in our actions,” he emphasised. Superintendent Jangid further noted that the primary aim of the event was to instil national pride and a sense of purpose among inmates.

He said such initiatives serve as a powerful medium for reformation and rehabilitation, guiding prisoners toward positive transformation and reintegration into society.

The efforts of prisoners Sandeep Agarwal, Vikas Sharma, and Deendayal, who played key roles in creating the human chain formation, were especially appreciated.

The programme concluded with the collective singing of Vande Mataram, as the entire prison complex resonated with patriotic chants — turning the moment into a living tribute to the song that has inspired generations.

Officers, including Jailer Vikas Bagoria, Deputy Jailer Dilawar Khan, and Platoon Commander Manish Kumar, were also present, joining the inmates in celebrating this remarkable event of unity and national pride.

