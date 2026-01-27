Rajasthan: Political parties agree to use dignified language during Assembly session

Jaipur, Jan 27 (IANS) The fifth session of the 16th Rajasthan Legislative Assembly will commence on January 28. Ahead of the session, an all-party meeting was held at the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Speaker Vasudev Devnani.

During the meeting, a consensus was reached to conduct the proceedings of the House peacefully and in accordance with established rules and traditions. Members of both the ruling and opposition parties assured the Speaker that they would maintain decorum and use respectful and dignified language during the session.

Speaker Vasudev Devnani emphasised the need for meaningful discussions in the House, stating that all members would be given adequate opportunities to express their views.

He stressed that maintaining the dignity of the House and the Speaker’s chair is the collective responsibility of both the ruling and opposition members. He called upon all parties to conduct proceedings with a positive and constructive approach.

Describing the Assembly as a sacred forum for deliberation on issues of public interest, Devnani said it is the shared duty of all members to uphold its dignity.

He added that meaningful discussions would be encouraged, and if required, the House could be extended to facilitate thorough deliberation.

Emphasising dialogue as the solution to issues, he said efforts would be made to resolve problems through discussion, and matters raised by members would be taken seriously and addressed.

The Speaker informed the meeting that replies had been received to 96 per cent of questions from previous sessions and assured that timely responses to questions would continue. Accountability of officers would be fixed to ensure this. He also said that committee reports would be presented in the House on time.

Highlighting the importance of Question Hour and Zero Hour, Devnani urged that there be no disruptions during these periods and called upon all parties to deliberate on this matter. He reiterated that all members would get an opportunity to speak and requested them to adhere to the prescribed time limits.

Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Jully stated that the government should take issues raised in the House seriously and reiterated that the responsibility of running the House lies with both the ruling and opposition parties.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel termed the all-party meeting a historic initiative by Speaker Vasudev Devnani and said its positive impact would be reflected in the conduct of the House.

He expressed gratitude to the leaders of both the ruling and opposition parties for their participation. Government Chief Whip Jogeshwar Garg, Opposition Chief Whip Rafiq Khan, Manoj Kumar, Subhash Garg, and Thawarchand were present at the meeting.

--IANS

arc/dan