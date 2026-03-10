Rajasthan Police nab Bihar man for defrauding 8,500 people​

Jaipur, March 10 (IANS) Rajasthan Police on Tuesday achieved a breakthrough by arresting an interstate fraudster accused of cheating thousands of people under the pretext of providing work-from-home jobs.​

The accused, Kumar Sanu alias Deepak Singh (25), son of Vijay Kumar and a resident of Baurna village under Gogri Police Station in Khagaria district of Bihar, was arrested in Bihar.​

The Inspector General of Police, Kota Range, had earlier announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for his arrest. Kota City Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam said that on November 15, 2025, the complainant, Kuldeep Sharma, and several others filed a complaint at Anantpura Police Station. ​

According to the complaint, Deepak Singh formed a company called Oasis Enterprises and lured people with promises of work-from-home jobs, collecting a Rs 2,500 security deposit from each applicant.​

In this manner, he allegedly defrauded nearly 8,500 people of around Rs 2 crore before shutting down the office overnight and absconding. ​

Considering the seriousness of the case and the large number of victims, a special investigation team was constituted under Additional Superintendent of Police Dilip Saini, with Circle Officer Manish Sharma leading the probe. ​

A technically skilled police team was formed under Anantpura Station Officer Ramesh Kaviya. The accused had used a fake Aadhaar card to conceal his identity, making the investigation more challenging.​

Police found that the accused had opened a fake company in Subhash Nagar, Kota, and published attractive job advertisements in newspapers. ​

Under the pretext of offering work, such as book preparation tasks, to unemployed youth and women, applicants were asked to deposit Rs 2,500 as a security fee. ​

To expand the scam, he adopted a chain marketing model, offering Rs 500 commission to participants for recruiting new members. ​

Within a few months, he defrauded approximately 8,500 people of around Rs 2 crore.​

Constable Farsaram conducted an in-depth analysis of digital footprints and technical data, revealing the accused’s true identity as Kumar Sanu. Technical investigation also showed that he had carried out similar frauds in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.​

Based on these inputs, a police team led by Station Officer Ramesh Kaviya conducted covert surveillance from Patna to Bhagalpur. After confirming his location through digital surveillance, police raided Hotel Vaibhav in Navgachhia, Bhagalpur, where the accused was staying with his wife. ​

He was arrested on the spot. Police recovered Rs 1,88,500 in cash, a red Hyundai Aura car, and several fake Aadhaar and e-Shram cards. ​

He is being brought to Kota on transit remand for further interrogation regarding the remaining defrauded amount and possible accomplices.​

Investigations revealed that the accused had earlier carried out similar frauds worth crores in several cities, including Darbhanga (Bihar), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Durg (Chhattisgarh), Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Bikaner (Rajasthan), and Indore (Madhya Pradesh). In these cases, he allegedly cheated people under the pretext of offering work-from-home jobs, such as pearl necklace-making and sweater knitting.​

Police said Constable Farsaram (No. 2046) played a crucial role in identifying the accused and ensuring his arrest through technical investigation.​

