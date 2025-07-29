Rajasthan Police launches recruitment drive for 'Gram Rakshak' volunteers to strengthen village security

Jaipur, July 29 (IANS) In a significant move to strengthen rural security and promote community participation in policing, the Rajasthan Police, on Tuesday, invited applications for the recruitment of 'Gram Rakshak' (Village Protector) volunteers, officials said.

Under this initiative, individuals who have passed Class 8 and are permanent residents of their respective villages can apply to become partners in ensuring the safety and security of their communities.

The recruitment is being conducted as per the provisions of the Rajasthan Police Act, 2007, and the Rajasthan Police (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020.

Selected candidates will serve as unpaid volunteers and work as assistants to the local police for a fixed period of two years.

Superintendent of Police and Nodal Officer for Community Policing, Pankaj Chaudhary, told that this initiative aims to build a strong network of responsible and aware citizens, who can assist the police in maintaining law and order in rural areas.

These volunteers, being locals, are expected to have a deeper understanding of their village's needs, challenges and dynamics, thereby enabling more effective and community-friendly policing.

The role of a Gram Rakshak is non-remunerative, but it plays a crucial part in enhancing local vigilance, preventing crimes, and acting as a bridge between the public and the police.

To be eligible for the post, the applicant must have passed at least Class 8 and must be aged between 40 to 55 years.

Most importantly, the applicant must be a local resident of the same village where they intend to serve.

The application form can be obtained from the nearest police station and must be duly filled and submitted at the same location.

The last date for submission of the application is August 15, 2025.

Applicants are advised to ensure timely submission and provide accurate information.

For detailed information and updates, applicants can visit the official website of Rajasthan Police at www.police.rajasthan.gov.in.

The applicants can also approach their local District Superintendent of Police's office.

This initiative is a vital step toward empowering rural communities, increasing public trust in the police system, and fostering a safer environment through participatory governance.

--IANS

arc/khz