Rajasthan Police issue advisory warning citizens against malware attacks, cyber fraud

Jaipur, Sep 19 (IANS) In response to rising cases of malware hacking and online fraud, the Cybercrime Branch of Rajasthan Police has released an advisory urging citizens to stay alert against fake websites, phishing links, and malicious apps.

Superintendent of police Cybercrime Shantanu Kumar Singh advised people to regularly scan their devices using the e-Scan Bot Removal App to prevent malware infections and safeguard personal and financial data. The advisory aims to safeguard citizens from potential cyberattacks and guide them with preventive measures.

SP Cybercrime Shantanu Kumar Singh further said that cybercriminals are increasingly targeting people using fake websites, malware, and phishing attacks. These attacks are usually carried out by sending malicious links through smartphones, laptops, banking apps, or social media.

Once a user clicks on such links, malware infiltrates the device, putting personal and financial data at risk. To avoid such attacks, the advisory suggests a simple and effective method: scanning devices regularly using the e-Scan Bot Removal App.

Steps recommended in advisory say that first app should be opened on your mobile or computer and Scan should be selected on the main screen. Choose the Full Scan option. Once completed, the app will generate a report highlighting any bots, malware, or suspicious files.

Users can then delete harmful files by selecting the Remove/Delete option. Repeating this process regularly will help keep devices safe from malware threats, said Singh.

In a recent case in Hyderabad, digital arrest by cyber fraudsters claimed the life of a 76-year-old retired government doctor, who died of a heart attack, allegedly after three days of harassment.

Police said conmen posing as police and enforcement officials extorted Rs 6.6 lakh after accusing her of involvement in human trafficking and continued sending threats even after her death.

The scammers subjected her to 70-hour digital arrest by using forged documents bearing the logos of the Supreme Court, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Even after coercing her into transferring the money from her pension account, the fraudsters continued harassing her through video calls and fake court notices.

The victim, who was in severe distress due to the harassment, collapsed with chest pain on September 8 and succumbed the next day.

The elderly woman, who served as the chief senior resident medical officer at Area Hospital in Malakpet, was first contacted by fraudsters from a WhatsApp number on September 5. They allegedly used the Bengaluru police logo on the profile and, after accusing her of human trafficking, threatened to arrest her under the National Security Act if she failed to transfer the money.

