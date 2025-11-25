Rajasthan Police embarks on tech-driven overhaul to boost crime tracking

Jaipur, Nov 25 (IANS) The Rajasthan Police is set to undergo a major technological upgrade aimed at transforming crime and criminal tracking across the state.

Under the guidance of Director General of Police Rajiv Kumar Sharma and Additional Director General of the Crime Branch Hawa Singh Ghumaria, the NCRB, New Delhi, conducted an intensive online training workshop for all field units.

The initiative seeks to equip police personnel with advanced technological tools and updated legal knowledge to improve the speed, accuracy, and quality of investigations.

The special training session was led by Janmejay Khanduri, Deputy Director, NCRB, along with his expert team.

Senior officers from Police Headquarters, including District Superintendents of Police, Deputy Commissioners of Police, Additional Superintendents of Police, Circle Officers, Station House Officers, and CCTNS operators, participated in the session.

During the workshop, IG Khanduri provided detailed guidance on new NCRB applications and dashboards designed to streamline routine police operations. These upgraded tools are expected to significantly strengthen investigations, particularly in cases involving wanted criminals and crimes against women.

With easy access to comprehensive criminal records, police personnel will be able to track, analyse, and act on crucial information more efficiently.

Inspector General, SCRB, Ajaypal Lamba, also stressed the importance of adopting these modern systems and emphasised how the new technological features will help officers handle complex cases with greater effectiveness.

According to officials, the workshop marks a major step forward in advancing the Rajasthan Police toward smart policing.

By integrating updated laws and digital tools into daily operations, the state police force aims to meet the challenges of the fast-evolving digital era and ensure a more efficient and responsive criminal justice system.

