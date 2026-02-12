Rajasthan Police caution public against fake FASTag annual pass websites

Jaipur, Feb 12 (IANS) Rajasthan Police have issued a public advisory warning citizens about a phishing scam in which cyber fraudsters are posing as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and offering fake FASTag annual passes.

Read More

Director General of Police (Cyber Crime) Sanjay Agarwal said criminals are using advanced techniques, including paid Google advertisements and search engine optimisation (SEO), to make fraudulent websites appear at the top of search results.

“Many users assume that the first link on Google is genuine. However, fraudsters pay to promote fake websites marked as ‘Sponsored’,” Agarwal said.

According to the advisory, these fake portals closely resemble the official NHAI website in terms of logo, design and layout, making them difficult to distinguish from genuine platforms.

The fraudulent websites reportedly demand around Rs 3,000 for an annual FASTag pass and provide a QR code for payment. Once scanned, the amount is transferred directly to the fraudsters’ accounts.

Police clarified that payments for government services are not made to personal accounts. Officials said fake platforms can often be identified by verifying the payment details and website address.

Citizens have been advised to use only official platforms such as the Rajmarg Yatra app or authorised bank portals for purchasing or renewing FASTag passes. The website URL should be carefully checked, and suspicious domains — such as those with unrelated or unfamiliar names — should be avoided.

Authorities also advised verifying the payment recipient before completing any transaction. If scanning a QR code displays an individual’s name instead of an authorised entity, the transaction should be cancelled immediately.

Police have urged the public not to share banking details, OTPs or personal information with unknown persons.

Victims of cyber fraud can contact the national cyber helpline at 1930 or Rajasthan Police helplines at 9256001930 and 9257510100. Complaints can also be lodged on the Government of India’s cybercrime portal at cybercrime.gov.in.

--IANS

arc/pgh