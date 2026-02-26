Rajasthan Police arrest 51 in cyber fraud crackdown; properties worth crores identified

Jaipur, Feb 26 (IANS) Rajasthan Police have launched a major crackdown on an organised cyber fraud network allegedly involved in siphoning off crores of rupees from government welfare schemes, with 51 accused arrested and proceedings initiated to attach properties suspected to have been acquired through illegal means.

The operation, conducted by Jhalawar Police under “Operation Shutdown”, targeted an organised cybercrime syndicate accused of fraudulently diverting funds from public welfare schemes.

Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar said the accused allegedly manipulated digital systems linked to Central and state government welfare schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and disability pension schemes, by fraudulently adding ineligible beneficiaries.

During the investigation, police recovered government officials’ SSO IDs and passwords, along with sensitive data related to farmers and beneficiaries across multiple states.

Police officials said proceedings under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, have been initiated against members of the syndicate to facilitate legal action, including attachment of properties suspected to have been acquired through proceeds of crime.

Investigating Officer and Circle Officer, Bhawani Mandi, Prem Kumar said the investigation revealed that several accused had acquired movable and immovable assets allegedly using funds obtained through fraudulent activities.

Police have moved the court seeking attachment of properties belonging to 33 accused, including residential buildings, commercial establishments, agricultural land, vehicles, and industrial units.

The identified assets include 22 constructed houses, including three commercial shops, three mansions under construction, eight plots of land, two agricultural properties, 16 cars, 18 motorcycles, one tractor, a CNC manufacturing unit, and an additional commercial shop.

Launched on October 22, 2025, Operation Shutdown involved coordinated raids across Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh.

In the first phase of the operation, multiple police teams conducted searches at 18 locations, resulting in the arrest of 30 accused and seizure of Rs 52.69 lakh in cash.

Subsequent phases of the operation led to the arrest of additional accused allegedly involved in website cloning, technical support, and financial operations linked to the fraud.

Police said some accused were responsible for providing internet infrastructure and technical assistance to facilitate the illegal activities.

Officials from the Revenue, Public Works Department (PWD), and Transport Department assisted police in verifying property records and ownership details.

Given the inter-state nature of the case, Director General of Police Rajiv Kumar Sharma has transferred further investigation to the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) for detailed probe.

Police said further investigation is underway to identify additional accused and trace financial transactions linked to the alleged fraud.

--IANS

arc/pgh