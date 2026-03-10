Rajasthan: Passport offices in many districts receive bomb threats; premises evacuated

Jaipur, March 10 (IANS) Panic spread across more than 10 cities in Rajasthan onTuesday after several government offices received bomb threats.

The threats were received by passport offices and post offices, prompting immediate concern among police and security agencies.

As soon as the information was received, authorities rushed to the sites, evacuated the premises, and launched extensive search operations.

According to reports, passport offices in Banswara, Sikar, Jodhpur, and Jaisalmer districts received bomb threats on Tuesday.

Head Post Offices in Ajmer and Bikaner, as well as a post office in Dausa, were also threatened.

Officials said the threatening messages were sent via email. Similar emails were reportedly received by government offices in the state capital Jaipur, as well as in Alwar, Sawai Madhopur, and Hanumangarh.

After the threatening emails were reported, senior officials were immediately informed and local police stations were placed on alert.

Police and security teams quickly reached the locations, evacuated the buildings as a precaution, and carried out thorough searches. So far, however, no suspicious objects have been found at any of the sites.

In Jaisalmer, the passport office located inside the city's post office complex received a bomb threat via email on Tuesday. After the alert, police evacuated the entire complex and moved employees to a safe location.

Security around the office and surrounding area was tightened, and police along with other security agencies began a search operation. Given the seriousness of the threat, all work at the office has been temporarily suspended and the premises have been sealed until further notice.

A suspicious email received at the passport office in Bikaner on Tuesday created panic among security agencies.

The email claimed that some suspicious elements were plotting to target VVIP documents associated with the passport office. It also stated that the message had initially been sent to test the response of agencies and evaluate existing security protocols.

The email further warned of possible incidents such as an IED blast and advised that staff and the public be moved away from the passport and post office premises.

The passport office located at the new bus stand in Banswara also received a bomb threat on Tuesday afternoon. The threatening message was sent via email. As a precaution, the nearby post office building was evacuated. The threat caused panic among employees as well as members of the public who had come there for official work.

The passport office in Sikar also received a bomb threat. The message was sent to the official email ID of the Jaipur passport office.

Following the alert, the entire premises were evacuated. District Special Branch officials, City Circle Officer Sandeep Chaudhary, Kotwali police station SHO Sunil Jangid, and Udyog Nagar SHO Rajesh Kumar Budania reached the spot with their teams.

A bomb disposal squad was called from Jaipur after the threatening email was received, and a large number of police personnel were deployed at the site.

In Alwar city, the head post office located at Moti Doongri received a bomb threat via email. Officials said the email was reportedly sent from Pakistan. The entire premises were evacuated and the bomb disposal team began a detailed inspection. The main gate has been closed, and employees and the public will be allowed to enter only after the search operation is completed.

In the state capital Jaipur, both the passport office and the General Post Office received bomb threats.

The Regional Passport Office at Hanumangarh Junction was also threatened, after which the office was evacuated. Similarly, a bomb threat sent via email to the main post office in Sawai Madhopur caused panic on Tuesday.

