Rajasthan: Pakistani SIM cards banned in Jaisalmer

Jaipur, May 13 (IANS) In the wake of rising tensions along the India-Pakistan border and the launch of Operation Sindoor, the Rajasthan administration has imposed a complete ban on the use of Pakistani local SIM cards in Jaisalmer district, following a similar decision in Sriganganagar.

The step has been taken to curb potential security threats and prevent misuse by terrorist organisations. Jaisalmer district collector Pratap Singh stated that Pakistani SIM cards pose a significant risk, as they can be exploited by terror groups for communication and coordination.

“In the interest of national security, the use of Pakistani SIM cards is now completely banned in Jaisalmer with immediate effect,” he said.

Telecom service providers have been instructed to block Pakistani network signals in the border areas. The district administration has appealed to local residents, especially those living in border villages, to comply strictly with the order and to report any suspicious activity immediately.

Authorities have assured that Indian telecom services will continue uninterrupted in the region. Security arrangements in the district remain robust. Border security forces are on high alert and fully prepared to handle any threat.

Officials emphasised that this move is crucial for maintaining peace and ensuring public safety in sensitive border zones. India launched Operation Sindoor in retaliation for the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, resulting in the destruction of nine Pakistani terrorist camps.

In response, Pakistan attempted drone and missile attacks across Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, all of which were successfully thwarted by the Indian military.

Notably, several drone attacks in Jaisalmer were intercepted by India’s air defence systems, including the S-400 missile system. These incidents highlighted the urgency of tightening surveillance and communication controls in the border areas to preempt any further escalation.

This ban on Pakistani SIM cards is a vital step in enhancing national security and securing India’s western frontier, said officials.

--IANS

arc/dan