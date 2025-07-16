Rajasthan: Over 8,000 youth to get appointment letters in job festival tomorrow

Jaipur, July 16 (IANS) In a major push to boost rural empowerment and youth employment, the Cooperative and Employment Festival is set to take place on Thursday in Dadiya village of Rajasthan's Jaipur district, marking the celebration of International Cooperative Year 2025.

The event will be held in the presence of Union Home and Cooperative Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, who will unveil a series of transformative initiatives for Rajasthan.

More than 8,000 youth will receive appointment letters under the ongoing Rozgar Utsav, reflecting the state government's commitment to mass employment generation under the leadership of CM Sharma.

A major highlight of the programme will be the launch of the White Revolution 2.0 primary dairy cooperative societies (PDCS) online registration platform, aimed at strengthening the dairy cooperative network by simplifying the registration process for primary dairy cooperative societies.

In a step towards financial inclusion, 2,346 micro ATMs will be distributed to milk-producing cooperative societies, along with the disbursement of Rs 12 crore in loans to around 1,400 beneficiaries under the Gopal Credit Card Scheme.

Union Minister Amit Shah will also inaugurate 24 modern warehouses under the world's largest food storage scheme and open 64 millet outlets to promote Shri Anna, in line with the government's nutritional mission.

Further boosting infrastructure, 100 new police vehicles, including troop carriers and training vehicles, will be flagged off to strengthen law enforcement capacity across the state.

Union Minister Amit Shah will also visit an exhibition showcasing the milestones and innovations of the Cooperative Department, underlining Rajasthan's progress in cooperative-led development.

With a focus on prosperity through cooperation, this festival is poised to empower farmers, youth, women, and rural communities alike -- ushering in a new era of inclusive growth and grassroots transformation, officials said.

