Rajasthan: NGT takes suo motu cognisance of Chirawa landslide and illegal mining in Aravallis

Jaipur, Aug 7 (IANS) Taking suo motu cognisance of alleged illegal mining in Rajasthan, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has been issuing notices to respective departments to preserve the Aravallis.

In one such incident, NGT took suo motu cognisance of a landslide in Nari village, Chirawa, Rajasthan, reportedly triggered by heavy rainfall and illegal mining activities in the region.

Locals said a portion of the hill collapsed with an explosion-like sound, causing cracks in nearby houses and widespread panic. Residents blamed unregulated and unauthorised mining for weakening the hill structure.

Following the incident, the Tribunal issued notices to the concerned state and district authorities. The matter has now been transferred to the NGT Central Zonal Bench in Bhopal, with a hearing scheduled for 17 September 2025.

In a separate case, the NGT has also taken suo motu action based on a report which highlighted 2,096 cases of illegal mining reported in Rajasthan’s Aravalli region over the last five years. The report also noted that 3,224 FIRs were registered and Rs 248 crore in penalties were collected by the authorities. Bhilwara district recorded the highest number of violations and fines, said the officials.

The Tribunal observed violations of the Rajasthan Mineral Policy 2024 and the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and issued notices to relevant departments. These actions by the NGT highlight serious concerns about environmental mismanagement, the failure to regulate mining, and the risk posed to life and property in mining-affected areas.

The proactive response is expected to bring more accountability and stricter enforcement of environmental regulations in Rajasthan, NGT officials told IANS.

Both matters - illegal mining and its environmental impact - are now under the Tribunal’s scrutiny, reflecting growing judicial concern over ecological degradation in the state’s vulnerable zones like the Aravalli range, they added.

Meanwhile, officials from the Mining Department in Rajasthan said that illegal mining definitely poses a challenge. “However, our government has been taking innovative measures to check such illegal activities. We have brought in drones and AI tools to monitor mining activities and are confident of taking Rajasthan to the top position in the mining sector,” they said.

