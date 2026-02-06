Rajasthan: NGT orders removal of encroachments from water bodies in Bhilwara

Jaipur, Feb 6 (IANS) The National Green Tribunal (NGT), Central Zone Bench, Bhopal, has directed the District Collector of Bhilwara to take immediate action under the law to protect water bodies and remove encroachments in Kotri tehsil of Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district.

The order was passed in Original Application No. 38/2025 (CZ), filed by petitioner Vishnu Kumar Vaishnav, and was heard by a Bench comprising Justice Sheo Kumar Singh, Judicial Member, and Ishwar Singh, Expert Member.

During the hearing, the applicant alleged large-scale encroachments and serious environmental violations affecting key water bodies in the area, including Dharmo Talab and Fateh Sagar, also known locally as Baba Talab.

The petitioner submitted that these water bodies, which play a crucial role in groundwater recharge and local ecology, have been subjected to illegal occupation and degradation.

The Tribunal was informed that joint committee reports and official records prepared by the Tehsildar clearly establish the existence of encroachments on the notified water bodies. These documents, the applicant argued, confirm violations of environmental norms and revenue laws, posing long-term risks to water conservation and ecological balance in the region.

Appearing on behalf of the State of Rajasthan, counsel submitted that the authorities have already initiated action in accordance with applicable revenue and environmental laws.

The state also acknowledged that the issue pertains to encroachments on protected water bodies and assured the Tribunal that lawful steps are being taken to address the matter.

Taking note of the submissions, the NGT directed the District Collector, Bhilwara, to immediately take all necessary steps in accordance with law to safeguard the water bodies and ensure the removal of encroachments.

The Tribunal emphasised that protection of water bodies is a matter of environmental urgency and cannot be delayed. At the same time, the Tribunal granted liberty to affected persons to file applications for impleadment within two weeks, subject to serving advance copies to the opposite parties.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on February 25, 2026, when the Tribunal will review compliance and progress made by the district administration.

