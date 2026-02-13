Rajasthan: NEET aspirant from MP commits suicide in Kota

Jaipur, Feb 13 (IANS) An 18-year-old student preparing for the NEET examination died after allegedly consuming poison in the Dadabari police station area of Rajasthan's Kota.

Read More

The student, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, had been living in Kota for the past three months for coaching.

According to police, the incident occurred around 10 pm. After consuming the poisonous substance, the student began vomiting and repeatedly said that she had made a mistake and asked for help.

Her landlord and fellow students rushed her to a private hospital, where she died during treatment. The body was later sent for a postmortem and handed over to the family.

Station House Officer Baldev Ram said the student was living in Kota for preparation for the medical entrance exam. Her family arrived from Madhya Pradesh after being informed of her death.

Further action will be taken based on the family’s complaint. A relative studying in Kota said the student’s health deteriorated soon after consuming the poison.

When other students living in the same house noticed her condition, they alerted the landlord, who immediately contacted her family and arranged medical help.

The student’s brother stated that she had previously stayed in Kota for NEET coaching and had returned three months ago on her own decision. He said she was not under academic stress and was performing well in tests.

He added that he had spoken to her earlier that evening and found her normal. The family said they were unaware of the reason behind the incident and were informed about her condition late at night, following which they rushed to Kota.

Police are investigating the case and awaiting the postmortem report to determine further details.

--IANS

arc/dan