Rajasthan: Muslim groups clash; two killed, 10 injured

Jaipur, July 15 (IANS) A violent dispute between two groups of the Muslim community in Khanpura of Ramganj police station area of Ajmer on Tuesday.

In the clash, sharp weapons were used, in which 10 people were injured and two people died. The deceased have been identified as Imran and Shahnawaz.

Sources said that the injured were admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Hospital in Ajmer, where the condition of two is said to be critical.

Some of the injured have been identified as Salman, Shahrukh and Irfan.

According to the police, this incident took place at Pakeeza Meat Shop located in Khanpura of Ramganj, where an altercation started between two groups over an old rivalry.

The dispute escalated so much that one side attacked with sharp weapons and other weapons.

Imran and Shahnawaz suffered serious injuries in this attack and died while being taken to the hospital.

The other injured were immediately admitted to JLN Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

As soon as the incident was reported, Ramganj police station reached the spot and tried to control the situation.

The police took the body into custody and sent it for a postmortem, and started investigating the case.

In the preliminary investigation, old rivalry is being considered the reason for the fight.

In the wake of the tension in the area, an additional police force has been deployed.

The incident has created an atmosphere of tension in the area, and the police have appealed to maintain peace in the area.

--IANS

arc/dan