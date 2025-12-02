Rajasthan MP raises questions on helicopter operations’ safety during pilgrimage

Jaipur, Dec 2 (IANS) Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore on Tuesday prominently raised the issue of ensuring safety in helicopter services during the Char Dham pilgrimage during the proceedings in the House.

Responding to his question, Civil Aviation Minister Murlidhar Mohol informed that several enhanced measures have been implemented to further strengthen helicopter operation safety.

The Minister noted that special control rooms have been set up at the Sahastradhara (Dehradun) and Sitapur (Kedarnath) helipads. These control rooms—manned by a UCADA officer-in-charge, ATC officer, and IMD officer—are responsible for taking go/no-go decisions based on real-time weather updates and traffic assessments.

This integrated system, he said, has played a crucial role in ensuring pilgrim safety. MP Madan Rathore also sought details on helipad inspections and operator audits.

In response, Minister Mohol stated that the DGCA inspected or audited seven helipads and six helicopter operators before the commencement of Kedarnath operations. Additionally, a comprehensive audit of 12 operators and 10 helipads was conducted before granting approvals for Char Dham operations.

To improve situational awareness, additional weather cameras have been installed along the Char Dham and Kedarnath routes, enabling quicker detection of adverse weather conditions.

The Minister informed that all flights during the post-monsoon season operated safely and smoothly, with DGCA initiatives significantly enhancing operational reliability.

Rathore stated that pilgrimage is deeply intertwined with India’s cultural faith and heritage; therefore, ensuring maximum safety, transparency, and efficiency in related services is essential.

Expressing satisfaction with the measures adopted by the Ministry, he urged that the same level of seriousness be maintained to ensure passenger safety in the future.

Rajasthan MP, meanwhile, emphasised that the DGCA is now working to implement standardised safety norms across all pilgrimage and tourism-related helicopter services nationwide and noted that the 2023 Operational Circular has been amended to make this safety framework effective throughout the country.

--IANS

arc/dan