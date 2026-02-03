Rajasthan: Movement to save Khejri trees intensifies as Vasundhara Raje extends support

Jaipur, Feb 3 (IANS) The movement to save Khejri trees in Bikaner intensified on Tuesday as hundreds of people, along with 363 religious leaders, staged a hunger strike and protest demanding immediate implementation of the Tree Protection Act.

In a symbolic gesture, protesters sat with blindfolds over their eyes, while many devotees and saints resolved to abstain from food.

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje extended her support to the movement, sharing a photograph on social media of herself worshipping a Khejri tree.

“I also worship the Khejri tree. Rising above politics, we should all unite to protect it. It must be saved,” she wrote, expressing solidarity with the campaign to protect Khejri trees and Oran (pasture) land. “Even if it costs us our heads, the trees must be saved.”

“The Khejri is not an ordinary tree; for us, it is a sacred tree. It is deeply connected to our faith and emotions. In our tradition, the Khejri is worshipped. I myself also worship the Khejri tree. When we worship a deity, it becomes our responsibility to protect it. Rising above politics, we must come forward for its conservation. It must be saved. I stand with everyone in the movement to protect the Khejri tree and the Oran (grazing land),” she said.

Former minister Govindram Meghwal said that if Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma wished, the law could be announced in the Assembly immediately.

“The legislation should be passed within two days,” he demanded.

On Monday, a large number of people gathered at the protest site. After demonstrations continued till evening, members of the community reached the Balne Bishnoi Dharamshala near the Collectorate late at night and began an indefinite hunger strike on Tuesday.

Saint Sachchidanand said that men and women from across Rajasthan and other regions had arrived to join the protest.

“Our clear demand is that until the Tree Protection Act is implemented, not a single tree should be cut,” he asserted.

The Bishnoi Dharamshala proved insufficient to accommodate the crowd, forcing many protesters to spend the night in tents, while some remained awake throughout.

The police and administration remain on high alert. A Special Task Force (STF) has been deployed around the Collectorate, and officials are in constant touch with leaders of the movement.

On Monday, Collector Namrata Vrashni and SP Kavendra Sagar visited the protest site and assured that no Khejri trees would be cut in Bikaner. However, they were not allowed to address the gathering from the stage. Subsequently, under the leadership of religious heads, protesters announced an indefinite hunger strike.

