Rajasthan Monsoon: Rainfall exceeds seasonal average by mid-August

Jaipur, Aug 16 (IANS) The monsoon has made a powerful impact in Rajasthan this year. Between June 1 and August 14, the state recorded 436.7 mm of rainfall, surpassing the seasonal average of 435.6 mm, which is a milestone typically expected by September 30. This means that Rajasthan achieved its full monsoon quota over one and a half months ahead of schedule.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts continued favorable conditions, with good rainfall expected in the final two weeks of August.

The monsoon arrived in Rajasthan about a week earlier than expected, and its impact was felt immediately. From the onset through the first week of August, the state experienced continuous and heavy rainfall. June and July alone witnessed nearly twice the average rainfall for the period.

Although the monsoon weakened in early August, with a noticeable break in the second week, rainfall by then had already surpassed the seasonal average.

August alone recorded 26.4 mm of rain in just 14 days -- pushing the season's tally past the yearly target. The most remarkable aspect of this year’s monsoon was the exceptional rainfall in July. Rajasthan recorded 285 mm of rain during the month -- breaking a 69-year-old record. The previous record was set in 1956, with 308 mm of rainfall.

As of August 14, 19 out of 33 districts in the state had met or exceeded their average monsoon quota, which included Ajmer, Baran, Bhilwara, Bundi, Dausa, Dholpur, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar, Tonk, Churu, Hanumangarh, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Pali, and Sri Ganganagar.

In Ajmer Division, all districts, including Ajmer, Nagaur, Tonk, and Bhilwara, recorded above-average rainfall. Jaipur Division has Jaipur and Dausa, which have seen good rainfall, while Alwar remains slightly below average.

In Kota Division, Kota and Baran witnessed heavy rainfall, but Jhalawar is still lagging. In Bharatpur Division, Bharatpur is below average, whereas Dholpur has received more than normal rainfall.

In the Bikaner Division, all districts except Bikaner have received above-average rainfall. Jodhpur and Udaipur Divisions have seen weaker monsoon activity. Five out of six districts have recorded 22 per cent to 40 per cent below-average rainfall. Only Rajsamand is near the seasonal norm.

However, the IMD predicts improvement by the end of the monsoon season. According to Radheshyam Sharma, Director of the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, Monsoon activity is expected to remain strong across Rajasthan until August 28. From August 16–18, light to moderate, and in some areas, heavy rainfall is expected. From August 19-21, rainfall is likely in both western and eastern Rajasthan, and from August 22-28, the monsoon will stay active, with above-normal rainfall anticipated.

Meanwhile, on Friday, 1 to 2.5 inches of rainfall was recorded in Dungarpur, Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Jhalawar, and Bharatpur.

Similarly, on Saturday, a yellow alert has been issued for 24 districts, including Jaipur.

Further looking at recent trends, met officials said that Rajasthan has witnessed an exceptional monsoon this year, with early onset, record-breaking July rainfall, and the seasonal quota achieved well ahead of time.

"With more rain predicted, this could turn out to be one of the most significant monsoon seasons in recent history for the state," said officials.

