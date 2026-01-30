Rajasthan: Mobile phones banned during Ranthambore Safari under SC guidelines

Jaipur, Jan 30 (IANS) Tourists visiting Ranthambore National Park will no longer be allowed to use mobile phones during safari tours.

The Forest Department has imposed a complete ban on mobile phone usage inside the park in compliance with the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (Tourism), Ranthambore Tiger Project, Sanjeev Sharma said the decision aims to protect wildlife, prevent disturbance to their natural behaviour, and preserve the peaceful environment of the forest.

He explained that the Supreme Court has clearly directed authorities to prohibit activities such as making noise, filming reels and videos, taking selfies, and approaching animals too closely during safaris.

According to forest officials, the use of mobile phones often encourages tourists to get dangerously close to wild animals for photography and social media content.

This leads to multiple safari vehicles crowding in one location, disrupting the natural movement of wildlife and posing safety risks to visitors.

Officials added that excessive human interference affects animal behaviour and undermines conservation efforts in sensitive tiger habitats like Ranthambore.

The Forest Department had earlier imposed a ban on mobile phone usage by safari guides and vehicle drivers, which was later withdrawn following protests.

However, this time the restriction has been enforced strictly under Supreme Court directives, making it mandatory for all visitors.

The move is being seen as a significant step towards promoting responsible tourism and ensuring a safer, more natural experience for both wildlife and tourists in Ranthambore National Park.

