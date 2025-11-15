Rajasthan Minister visits school in Jodhpur, expresses anger over lack of sanitation

Jaipur, Nov 15 (IANS) Rajasthan Education and Panchayati Raj Minister, and Minister in-charge of Jodhpur and Phalodi districts, Madan Dilawar, on Saturday, conducted a surprise inspection of two government schools in Jodhpur's Mandore area, government officials said.

His sudden arrival created a stir among staff and students.

Minister Dilawar first reached the Mahatma Gandhi Government School in Mandore directly from the Circuit House at around 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Without informing school authorities, he checked the morning prayer assembly, inspected the attendance registers of teachers and students, and interacted with the children to learn about various school activities.

He then proceeded to the Government Higher Secondary School in Phool Bagh, where the morning assembly prayer was already underway.

Standing quietly behind the students, the Minister observed the proceedings before joining the children in reciting the national anthem.

He also listened to the students' daily thoughts and news presentations, praising their discipline and the systematic conduct of the assembly.

During the visit, the Minister reviewed the milk distribution process under the nutrition programme and appreciated the smooth arrangement.

He noted that the school regularly conducts the national anthem during morning assembly and again five minutes before dispersal, calling it a good practice.

However, Minister Dilawar expressed strong displeasure upon inspecting the toilets at the Phool Bagh Government Higher Secondary School.

He found them dirty, poorly maintained, and in a dilapidated condition.

Calling the school principal to the spot, the Minister directed immediate cleaning and repair work.

He instructed the Education Department officials to ensure proper sanitation standards and to maintain school facilities regularly, stressing that cleanliness must be prioritised in all government schools.

