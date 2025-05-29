Rajasthan Minister raids fake fertiliser factory; vehicle with counterfeit stock seized

Jaipur, May 29 (IANS) Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Kirori Lal Meena on Thursday uncovered a fake fertiliser manufacturing unit operating in the Udaipur Kalan area of Kishangarh.

The unit was allegedly producing counterfeit fertilisers using marble powder, gravel, soil, and synthetic dyes.

The incident occurred while Minister Meena was en route to Bhilwara after attending the Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan launch ceremony at Ralawata village in Kishangarh.

Around 2 PM, Meena spotted a vehicle on the highway suspected to be transporting fake fertiliser.

Acting swiftly, he stopped his car and instructed the accompanying officials to follow the vehicle, which led them directly to Bhumi Agro Industries.

Upon inspection, the minister found that marble waste, gravel, and paint were being used to manufacture fake fertilisers.

The minister said that the accused were mixing raw materials like marble powder, gravel, and soil at high temperatures to prepare counterfeit fertilisers.

He added that blackened marble powder was being sold as DAP, whitened powder as SSP, and brown-tinted powder as Potash.

The minister further revealed that the operation was extensive, with over three dozen similar plants believed to be active in the area.

“Packaged fertilisers bearing fake brand labels were also found in large quantities, along with empty bags, filling equipment, and labelling materials,” he said.

Minister Meena slammed the long-running operations, stating that such large-scale production had been ongoing for years, unnoticed by both government authorities and law enforcement.

“This is nothing short of looting farmers. The deception has continued for far too long, and it is a grave betrayal of the farming community,” he said.

He assured that a comprehensive investigation would be conducted and strict legal action taken against all those involved.

“There will be no leniency with those who profit at the expense of our farmers,” he said.

After the raid, Meena also visited other fertiliser manufacturing units in the area to examine their operations.

Meanwhile, Kishangarh MLA Vikas Choudhary, a Congress leader, responded sharply to the revelations.

He said that the exposure of a fake fertiliser factory by none other than the Agriculture Minister himself raises serious concerns about the efficacy and intentions of the local administration.

“That such illegal activity continued in the minister’s own area shows a gross administrative failure,” he said.

Choudhary demanded immediate and stringent action against those deceiving farmers and urged for stricter monitoring of agricultural industries.

--IANS

arc/dan