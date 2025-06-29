Rajasthan minister Kirori Lal Meena leads crackdown on fake fertilizer mafia

Jaipur, June 29 (IANS) Rajasthan's Agriculture Minister Kirori Lal Meena has intensified his campaign against the growing menace of fake fertilizers, substandard seeds, and counterfeit pesticides being sold to farmers across the state.

Meena, speaking to IANS, said that Modi government maintains a zero tolerance policy towards corruption and malpractice, and action is underway to ensure farmers are protected from fraud.

“The Union Minister and our double-engine government always strive for transparency in every task,” Meena said.

“No one will be spared who is found guilty of selling fake fertilizers or pesticides. I have written to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, requesting immediate action and a strong legal framewor,” he said.

In last few weeks, Meena personally led raids on several factories in Rajasthan suspected of manufacturing and distributing fake agricultural products. Major crackdowns were conducted in cities including Jaipur, Udaipur, and Sri Ganganagar. During these operations, warehouses were sealed, samples were collected for lab testing, and legal proceedings have been initiated against violators.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, responding to Meena’s efforts, also issued a strong warning to offenders, earlier this week.

“Those involved in such malpractice will face strict legal action. We will soon bring a stringent law to curb the manufacture and sale of fake fertilizers, seeds, and pesticides,” Chouhan stated.

Chouhan commended Meena’s crackdown, calling it an important step in safeguarding farmer interests. He stressed that the Centre and state governments are aligned in their goal to ensure the supply of quality agricultural inputs and justice to farmers who suffer due to adulterated products.

The coordinated action highlights BJP government’s attempts to restore confidence among the farming community and clamp down on an illegal industry that not only cheats farmers but also endangers crop yield and food security.

Meena also reiterated his demand for legislative intervention, promising that the upcoming law will plug existing loopholes and hold those accountable, for putting farmers’ livelihoods at risk.

--IANS

sas/mr