Rajasthan minister inspects state Sampark helpline, assures action on gas supply complaints

Jaipur, March 16 (IANS) Rajasthan's Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara, on Monday, visited the Rajasthan Sampark Helpline '181' at the Government Secretariat and spoke directly with complainants regarding issues related to domestic LPG cylinder supply.

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Acting on directions of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, the Minister reviewed complaints and directed officials to ensure their prompt resolution.

During the visit, Minister Godara interacted with several complainants over the phone and assured them that their grievances would be addressed swiftly.

Among those he spoke to were Tukkaram and Suresh Kala from Parbatsar (Didwana-Kuchaman), Devendra and Kanaram from Sikar, Bhomaram from Balotra, Sanjay from Kishangarh (Ajmer), Kanaram from Sindhari, Amar Chand and Devdas from Sahawa, Rajendra Kumar and Hanuman Prasad from Suratgarh, Sunil Kumawat from Kotputli-Behror, and Laxman from Kekri.

The Minister also sought feedback from the callers about the availability of domestic cooking gas in their areas and assured them that adequate supply would be maintained across the state.

He warned that strict action would be taken against gas agencies found indulging in irregularities in the distribution of LPG cylinders.

Minister Godara said agencies failing to deliver cylinders through the OTP-based verification system or delaying delivery beyond two to three days after booking would face action.

He also urged consumers to complete their KYC formalities to ensure smooth service.

During the review meeting at the helpline centre, the Minister examined the functioning of the system, including the average time taken to resolve complaints, the status of pending cases, and the level of complainant satisfaction.

He instructed officials to ensure that grievances received through the Rajasthan Sampark Portal are addressed in a timely, transparent and effective manner.

The Minister further directed departmental officials to regularly visit the helpline centre, interact with citizens, and monitor the resolution of complaints to strengthen public grievance redressal mechanisms.

Officials from the helpline centre were present during the visit.

--IANS

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