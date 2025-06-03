Rajasthan minister busts racket in surprise raid; catches accused red-handed selling expired seeds

Jaipur, June 3 (IANS) A major racket involving the repackaging and sale of expired and spurious seeds has been busted in Sri Ganganagar following a surprise raid led by Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Dr. Kirodi Lal Meena.

The operation, conducted in the RIICO industrial area, uncovered large quantities of counterfeit seeds being prepared for sale using deceptive methods like repacking in new bags and repainting to make them appear fresh.

The Minister arrived in Sri Ganganagar on Tuesday and led a high-level raid on several seed warehouses and factories, including Shankar Seeds, Shakti Seeds, and Harvester Food.

The entire operation was kept confidential, and the Minister personally supervised the proceedings. At Harvester Food, officials discovered expired seeds being repackaged and sprayed with paint to give them the appearance of new, viable stock.

Similar suspicious documents and seed samples were recovered from Shankar Seeds and Shakti Seeds, which have been sent to the laboratory for further testing.

Speaking to the media, Minister Meena said, “The state government is committed to a zero-tolerance policy against those involved in the sale of fake seeds, fertilisers, and pesticides. Anyone trying to profit from the hard work of our farmers will face strict legal action.”

He added that the practice of selling counterfeit seeds not only affects crop yields but also jeopardises the livelihoods of countless farmers.

An FIR is expected to be filed in this case based on the evidence collected. This is not the first time Minister Meena has taken direct action.

On May 29 and 30, he led raids in Kishangarh, Ajmer, where 12 factories were inspected and five were sealed. One of the factories in Udaipur Kalan was found to be manufacturing fake DAP, SAP, and potassium fertilisers. In a daring move, the Minister arrived in a tempo vehicle to conduct the raid himself, ensuring that no prior information was leaked.

The raids resulted in the seizure of a full-scale counterfeit fertiliser production unit. Authorities are now intensifying investigations and urging farmers to remain cautious and report suspicious products.

The Agriculture Department has also collected multiple seed samples for lab analysis and has vowed to take swift punitive measures against offenders.

