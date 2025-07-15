Rajasthan Mines dept to adopt advanced technology, modern equipment to boost efficiency

Jaipur, July 15 (IANS) Rajasthan's Principal Secretary of Mines, Geology, and Petroleum department, T. Ravikant, said on Tuesday that the department will be made technically advanced to enhance operational efficiency and deliver better results through the use of modern technology.

Speaking during a virtual meeting with senior departmental officials from the Secretariat, Ravikant added that in addition to standard computers, specialised work stations will be installed at offices as per need, enabling improved analysis of mineral sector data.

To accelerate mineral exploration at the field level, the department will ensure the availability of advanced equipment such as Brunton Compasses, Field GPS devices, Field XRF analysers, and geological hammers, he said.

These tools will support geologists and field teams in conducting more precise and efficient surveys, Ravikant added.

He emphasised that Rajasthan's Mines Department has emerged as a national leader in the sector.

He noted that departmental services are being digitised in a phased manner to improve accessibility and efficiency.

Alongside the online approval of mining plans and issuance of no-dues, the department is also working to make additional services fully online, he said.

As of now, 79 mining plan approval cases have already been received through the department's online platform, Ravikant added.

The department also plans to implement fixed timelines for various approval processes to ensure timely execution, he said.

Rajasthan Mines Department Director, Deepak Tanwar, said that equipping offices with necessary resources will enhance speed, transparency, and quality of service delivery.

A dedicated online module has been developed to streamline services, leading to a significant improvement in work culture and saving time and public resources, Tanwar added.

The virtual meeting was attended by Joint Secretary Ashu Chaudhary, Additional Director Mahesh Mathur, P.R. Ameta, M.P. Meena, Additional Director General Alok Prakash Jain, Gopalaram, Financial Advisor Girish Kachhara, State Mining Engineer N.S. Shaktiwat, Officer on Special Duty Shrikrishna Sharma, Solicitor General Secretariat Sunil Kumar Verma, Sanjay Saxena, and other senior departmental officers.

