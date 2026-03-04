Rajasthan Mines Dept collects over Rs 8,888 crore in revenue till February

Jaipur, March 4 (IANS) The Mines and Geology Department has finalised a field-level revenue collection strategy targeting more than Rs 1,500 crore during March, the final month of the 2025-26 financial year.

Principal Secretary T. Ravikant reviewed the department’s progress during a meeting held at Khanij Bhawan (Mineral Building) on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Joint Secretary Arvind Saraswat, Director of Mines M.P. Meena, and other senior officials.

Ravikant said that despite challenging circumstances, the department has collected a record revenue of Rs 8,888.80 crore till February, registering a growth rate of 12 per cent.

He noted that this figure is Rs 952 crore higher than the revenue collected during the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

He further said that the Rs 1,060 crore revenue collected in February alone marks the highest-ever monthly collection in the history of the Mines Department.

The Principal Secretary congratulated departmental officers for surpassing the February revenue target of Rs 1,000 crore.

He directed officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan to ensure the timely implementation of budget announcements and to complete necessary preparations for the proposed auction of mineral blocks and plots scheduled for April.

Ravikant also instructed officers to prioritise recovery of outstanding dues and explore additional avenues for revenue generation.

Meanwhile, Joint Secretary (Mines) Arvind Saraswat has issued instructions for all Mines Department offices to remain open, if required, even on holidays during March to ensure that the revenue targets are achieved.

Director of Mines Mahavir Prasad Meena said that the Ajmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Bhilwara and Rajsamand regions have achieved over 100 per cent of their respective February revenue targets.

He expressed confidence that the March targets would also be successfully achieved.

During the meeting, officials were also directed to ensure timely responses to pending Assembly questions, expedite the preparation of mineral plots and blocks, formulate and submit action plans for budget implementation, and ensure the swift disposal of cases received through the Sampark Portal.

Senior officers present at the meeting included Joint Secretary Arvind Saraswat, Additional Director (Headquarters) Mahesh Mathur, Additional Director Jai Gurubakhsani, OSD Shrikrishna Sharma, SG Sunil Kumar Verma, SME Jaipur N.S. Shaktawat, Pratap Meena, SME Bharatpur Sunil Sharma, ADG Gopalaram, S.N. Dodiya, Superintending Geologist Sanjay Saxena, and Harisingh Nathawat.

