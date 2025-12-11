Rajasthan: Leopard kills 7-year-old boy in Sawai Madhopur

Jaipur, Dec 11 (IANS) A 7-year-old boy was killed in a leopard attack near the Atila Balaji temple in Ranthambore, Sawai Madhopur, on Thursday.

The child, Vikram Banjara, was walking hand-in-hand with his father when the leopard suddenly emerged from the bushes near a handpump, grabbed him by the neck, and dragged him away.

According to the father, the child was taken away by a leopard, but the Forest Department has confirmed that the attack was carried out by a leopard. Shocked by the sudden attack, the father screamed for help. People from the nearby Banjara settlement rushed to the spot and threw stones into the bushes. After a search, the boy’s body was found deep inside the forest.

The incident took place near the Banjara settlement, where 25-30 families live. Following the attack, the family refused to accept the body. Collector Kanaram and SP Anil Kumar Beniwal reached the spot and are trying to convince the family.

Vikram’s father, Ramjilal Banjara, said, “My son was walking with me. He fell just a little behind, and suddenly a tiger came out of the bushes, grabbed him in its jaws, and took him away. I ran after it and shouted for help.”

Residents said the animal dragged the child nearly 150 meters into the bushes.

DFO Manas Singh said, “The incident is tragic. The family will receive all possible assistance from the government. It is completely clear that the attack was by a leopard. The child was taken from near the handpump close to the temple, and the leopard grabbed him by the neck.”

Collector Kanaram, after meeting the family at the mortuary, said that the administration is committed to extending every possible help.

The family, however, alleges a dispute with the Forest Department over the construction of a wall in the area and claims that the department is trying to forcefully build it.

Kotwali Police Station Officer Madanlal Meena has reached the spot, and efforts are underway to pacify the family.

--IANS

arc/dan