Rajasthan: Leopard injures four forest workers, found dead soon after

Jaipur, Dec 12 (IANS) A leopard attacked a Forest Department rescue team in Negdiyan village, Rajsamand, on Friday, injuring four forest workers.

The injured personnel were carried on the shoulders of their colleagues to vehicles and rushed to Ananta Medical College Hospital.

The incident occurred shortly after the team resumed efforts to capture the injured leopard, which had been first spotted on the Gomti-Udaipur Highway on Thursday evening.

A rescue operation continued until 2 am, but the team could not tranquilise the leopard due to the darkness.

The animal had then fled into nearby fields.

On Friday morning, forest workers Pannalal (48), Harish Lohar (48), Ghanshyam Purbiya (32), and Girdhari Lal (35) approached the leopard with nets. The injured animal attacked the team from behind after several capture attempts, injuring all four.

Pannalal, Ghanshyam, and Harish sustained injuries to their hands and legs and were discharged after treatment, while Girdhari, who was attacked on his leg, is still undergoing treatment.

Ranger Ladulal Sharma confirmed that the leopard, approximately seven years old, was found dead in the field about half an hour after the attack.

The animal was taken to Lilera Nursery in Nathdwara for a postmortem, which will determine the exact cause of death.

It is suspected that the leopard may have been hit by a large vehicle or bus, as it had difficulty walking at the time of the incident.

The forest department has urged residents to remain cautious while moving near fields and highways, especially in areas where wild animals have been sighted.

Earlier, a seven-year-old boy was killed by a leopard in Sawai Madhopur district.

--IANS

arc/dan