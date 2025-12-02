Rajasthan leads in SIR exercise; sets records in digitisation and voter mapping

Jaipur, Dec 2 (IANS) Rajasthan has emerged as the national frontrunner in the Special Intensive Revision of Voter Lists (SIR) – 2026, with the state recording exceptional achievements in form digitisation, voter mapping, and booth-level completion, according to Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan.

The revision work, being carried out under the directions of the Election Commission of India, is progressing with remarkable speed, precision, and transparency.

Out of a total of 5,46,56,215 counting forms, more than 5.39 crore have already been digitised and uploaded on ECI-Net, marking an extraordinary 98.78 per cent completion achieved even before the official deadline. Mahajan credited the success to the state's enhanced technical capacity, strong coordination, and continuous district-level monitoring that ensured seamless execution across all regions.

Rajasthan now ranks first in the country with 94 per cent voter mapping. Several constituencies have surpassed national expectations, with Lohawat, Baytu, Nagar, Kapasan, Sikri, and Salumbar crossing the 99 per cent voter mapping threshold.

Additionally, 16 assembly constituencies have completed mapping for more than 98 per cent of voters, reflecting the widespread efficiency of ground-level electoral machinery.

The state also made major strides in the digitisation of counting forms. With Phalodi becoming the latest to join the list, five districts—Barmer, Salumbar, Balotra, Jhalawar, and Phalodi—have now achieved 100 per cent form digitisation.

Similarly, 48 assembly constituencies have completed digitisation in full. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have completed 100 per cent of assigned work at over 40,000 polling booths, reinforcing Rajasthan’s commitment to electoral preparedness.

Recognising the exceptional efforts of field teams, the Chief Electoral Officer announced that, in addition to BLOs and outstanding Electoral Registration Officers, 188 BLO supervisors who achieved 100 per cent completion have also been honoured.

Certificates were awarded through video conferencing by District Election Officers in the presence of the CEO, celebrating the dedication of grassroots election workers.

With these achievements, Rajasthan has set a national benchmark in digital electoral management, demonstrating how technology, transparency, and teamwork can strengthen the democratic framework ahead of the 2026 electoral cycle.

