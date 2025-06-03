Rajasthan: Labourer axes wife to death in Tonk, flees from home

Tonk, June 3 (IANS) An alcoholic labourer axed his wife of 22 years to death and injured his daughter in Rajasthan’s Tonk on Tuesday over a suspected domestic issue, police said, adding that a hunt has been launched to arrest him.

Ram Sahay Reghar struck on the head of her wife, Kali Devi, 35, in the wee hours in the village of Saroli with an axe while she was asleep, said an official from Banetha Police Station.

Inspector Ramvilas Gujjar led a forensic team to the crime scene, where blood stains could be seen on the cot on which the victim was sleeping at the time of the attack.

“We received information around 4 a.m. from the victim’s relatives about the incident and rushed to the spot,” said Head Constable Hanuman Prasad.

The victim was rushed to the government hospital in Saadat, where the doctors declared her dead and sent the body for post-mortem, the police said.

The injured daughter of the couple is undergoing treatment at the hospital, the police said

Kali Devi’s brother Rajender Verma told mediapersons that he was informed about the incident by police and, thereafter. He rushed to Tonk from Jaipur.

He said his sister used to complain about Ram Sahay’s violent behaviour, but no one had expected that things would come to such a stage that he would kill her.

“We are seeking that the guilty should be punished,” said Verma, who was waiting for the release of his sister’s body from the hospital mortuary.

The victim’s father, Mewa Ram, said his daughter had been married for 22 years and their family was not expecting such a deadly end to it.

For Rajasthan's 33 administrative districts, the district average of women-related crime incidence was 1,040 in 2019, according to government data.

The incidence of registered crime against women in Rajasthan increased from 18,344 in 2010 to 41,623 in 2019, registering a growth of 126.90 per cent during 2010-19 with an annualised growth rate of 10.86 per cent, according to a CAG report on ‘Statistical trend of Crime Against Women in Rajasthan’.

Incidence of registered crime against women has increased by 49.21 per cent during the year 2019 over the year 2018, according to the report.

--IANS

rch/dan