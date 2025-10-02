Rajasthan: Kota set to make record with 221-foot Ravana effigy on Dussehra

Jaipur, Oct 2 (IANS) The national Dussehra Festival 2025 in Rajasthan’s Kota is poised to make history as the city will witness the burning of a Ravana effigy towering over 221 feet, the tallest ever constructed.

This monumental spectacle is set to earn Kota a coveted spot in both the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of World Records.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will grace the event as chief guests.

A record-breaking 221-foot-tall effigy of Ravana has been created especially for the occasion, flanked by 60-foot-tall effigies of Meghnad and Kumbhakaran. These massive structures have already drawn thousands to the Dussehra grounds, with families, children, and friends arriving in large numbers to witness the grandeur.

As part of local tradition, many attendees are seen pelting the Ravana effigy with stones, a symbolic act believed to bring peace and prosperity. This year, there will be a high-tech Ravana Dahan with green fireworks, which will be electronically controlled.

The effigy is equipped with 5 pyrotechnic systems and 20 blasting points. The fireworks display will begin with explosions in Ravana's umbrella and crown, followed by his face, shield, sword, and navel.

Importantly, only eco-friendly "green" fireworks will be used, marking a significant shift toward sustainable celebrations.

Following the Ravana Dahan, a spectacular Phase 2 fireworks show will take place within the fairgrounds, featuring colourful firecrackers, golden shots, and dazzling gold coin-style aerial bursts, heightening the festive atmosphere.

Vijayadashami is being celebrated with great enthusiasm across Rajasthan.

In Jaipur, a 121-foot Ravana effigy has been installed at Vidyadhar Nagar Stadium and will be set alight at 8:15 PM, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, who will serve as the chief guest.

Meanwhile, Adarsh Nagar will host a 105-foot Ravana effigy burning at 7:30 PM, and Mansarovar will see a 70-foot effigy go up in flames. Similar events are being held at multiple locations across the state.

Artisan Tejendra Singh Chauhan, the creator of the massive Ravana effigy in Kota, revealed that it features 5 pyrotechnic units and 20 blasting points. The display will begin with a blast in Ravana’s umbrella, followed by a sequence of fireworks on his crown and face. Colored fireworks — green, yellow, and blue — will erupt in succession. Blasting points have also been placed strategically on the forehead, chin, shoulders, shield, sword, and even in Ravana’s navel and feet, promising a visually dramatic conclusion.

According to Fair Committee Chairman Vivek Rajvanshi, the entire setup uses green fireworks to reduce environmental impact. Alongside Ravana, 60-foot effigies of Meghnad and Kumbhakaran were also installed on Wednesday, each featuring 10 blast points and equipped with eco-friendly pyros.

Dignitaries expected at the Kota event include Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Education Minister Madan Dilawar, Energy Minister Hiralal Nagar, and MLAs Shanti Kumar Dhariwal, Sandeep Sharma, and Kalpana Devi.

In another unique initiative, a 52-foot Ravana effigy made entirely from cow dung has been prepared in Hanumangarh. The effigy, which will remain lying flat on the ground, is composed of cow dung, reeds, coconut, and cow ghee, and excludes bamboo, plastic, and conventional firecrackers — making it completely eco-friendly. The burning is scheduled for 6:06 PM, with full support from local cow shelters.

