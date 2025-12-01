Rajasthan: ‘Karyakarta Sunwai’ starts at BJP office; ministers to conduct hearings

Jaipur, Dec 1 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party has launched a new initiative to strengthen communication between the organisation and its workers.

Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa, Energy Minister Hiralal Nagar, and BJP State Vice President Mukesh Dadhich addressed the media after the first day of ‘Karyakarta hearings’ held on Monday at the BJP State Office.

Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa said that the BJP has always been a worker-centric party, and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has taken a historic step by institutionalising worker hearings.

He said that BJP workers live among the public in villages, towns and cities, and directly encounter their problems. Now, through this platform, workers will be able to raise these issues and seek redressal in a structured manner.

Bairwa informed that during the first hearing, held jointly with the Energy Minister, over 30 complaints were received. Several matters were resolved immediately by contacting concerned officials, while the remaining cases will be processed as per rules by forwarding them to the relevant departments. He assured that complaints presented by workers will be addressed promptly and systematically, ensuring direct benefit to the public.

Energy Minister Hiralal Nagar stated that the state government has set important targets in the energy sector, including issuing more than 1.5 lakh new agricultural electricity connections.

Connections will be prioritised in areas where solar capacity is available at GSSs. He added that smart meter installation is progressing rapidly across the state, which will improve billing efficiency and help prevent irregularities and power disruptions.

He emphasised that modernising the energy sector through smart technology is essential for the vision of a developed India. BJP State Vice President Mukesh Dadhich said that workers are the backbone of the party, and recognising their role, the state government has scheduled worker hearings every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Two ministers will be present each day, and cases will be tracked and resolved based on established procedures.

