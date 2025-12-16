Rajasthan: Jaisalmer redeveloped railway station completed at cost of Rs 140 crore

Jaisalmer, Dec 16 (IANS) Jaisalmer, the Golden City of Rajasthan, is set to enter a new era of rail passenger services with the completion of the redevelopment of its railway station at an estimated cost of around Rs 140 crore.

The modernised station is now ready, and its formal inauguration is awaited. It is expected that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon inaugurate the redeveloped railway station.

The revamped Jaisalmer railway station has been designed as a harmonious blend of local architectural heritage and modern technology. The station building reflects the city’s rich history through the use of yellow sandstone elements and traditional Rajasthani designs, while also incorporating contemporary facilities. This fusion offers passengers an immediate glimpse of Jaisalmer’s desert culture while ensuring comfort and efficiency.

With passenger convenience as a key focus, the station has been equipped with lifts and escalators, modern waiting halls, improved lighting, and upgraded sanitation facilities. These enhancements aim to provide a smoother and more comfortable travel experience for commuters and tourists alike.

To ease passenger movement, a well-planned concourse and circulating area have been developed. Improved parking facilities within the station premises will benefit passengers arriving in private vehicles. For safety and ease of navigation, the station also features a foot overbridge, cloakroom facilities, clear and visible signboards, and a digital passenger information system.

Special attention has been given to inclusivity, with facilities designed for persons with disabilities. These include ramps, specially designed toilets, and barrier-free access across key areas of the station. With these additions, the redeveloped station has emerged not merely as a transit point but as a modern and passenger-friendly transport hub.

Welcoming the development, Jaisalmer MLA Chhotu Singh Bhati termed the redevelopment of the railway station a historic achievement for the Golden City. He said the upgraded station would not only provide world-class facilities to passengers but also give a significant boost to tourism, trade, and local employment. According to him, the central government’s investment in Jaisalmer reflects its commitment to the development of border districts.

MLA Bhati further stated that the modernised station would send a positive message to domestic and international tourists visiting Jaisalmer and would enhance the city’s image on a global platform. After its inauguration, the Jaisalmer railway station is expected to become a strong catalyst for regional growth.

Overall, the redeveloped Jaisalmer railway station, symbolising heritage, development, and convenience, now awaits its formal inauguration, which is set to add a new chapter to the development journey of the Golden City.

