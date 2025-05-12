Rajasthan: Jaipur’s SMS Stadium again receives bomb threat

Jaipur, May 12 (IANS) The Sawai Mansingh (SMS) Stadium in Jaipur has again received a bomb threat on Monday.

Rajasthan Sports Council received an alarming email that read: “After the success of Operation Sindoor, now the SMS Stadium will be blown up with a bomb.”

Sports Council President Neeraj K. Pawan confirmed the threat was received at 9:13 AM, saying that though the premises were thoroughly searched, nothing was found.

Following the threat, officials immediately informed the police control room. Multiple teams, including the police, Quick Response Team (QRT), and bomb disposal squad, were dispatched to the site.

An official said that a thorough search operation was launched, covering the main ground, the hostel, the sports council office, and the RCA Academy.

“No suspicious object has been recovered so far. The police have initiated an investigation to trace the source of the email,” he said.

A cyber team has also been put on high alert, and the stadium has been completely sealed for security reasons. This is not the first time the SMS Stadium has received such threats. On May 8, a similar email was sent, containing the same ominous message linked to Operation Sindoor.

On May 9, the Jaipur Metro station and train received a similar threat via email referencing Operation Sindoor. Again, no explosives were found.

On February 20, SMS Medical College received a bomb threat via an email sent to the Principal’s ID. It was discovered two days later and reported to the police.

On October 4, 2024, Jaipur International Airport, along with over 100 airports across India, received bomb threats through a coordinated email campaign.

