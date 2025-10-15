Rajasthan: Jaipur Sessions Court receives bomb threat

Jaipur, Oct 15 (IANS) Panic gripped Rajasthan’s capital, Jaipur, on Wednesday after a bomb threat email was received at the Jaipur Sessions Court, warning of an explosion at 3 p.m.

The official said that the alarming message prompted authorities to immediately place the entire court complex and surrounding areas on high alert.

According to officials, the threatening mail was received by the court administration in the afternoon, following which the police control room and security agencies were alerted.

“Within minutes, the premises were evacuated, and a massive anti-sabotage and bomb detection operation was launched,” an official said.

He said that the security agencies swiftly mobilised on receiving the bomb information.

Senior police officers, including officials from the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), Bomb Disposal Squad, Civil Defence, and the Fire Department, reached the spot, as all entry and exit routes to the Sessions Court were sealed off as teams carried out a room-to-room inspection and checked vehicles and nearby structures.

Police officials confirmed that multiple units were deployed to ensure public safety.

“We are taking no chances. Every corner of the court complex is being searched carefully,” they said.

The officials informed that cyber experts from the Police Cyber Cell have also begun tracing the source of the email.

“Preliminary inputs suggest that the sender used a proxy network, and efforts are underway to identify the IP address and digital trail of the message,” they said.

The Jaipur Sessions Court witnesses heavy footfall daily, with lawyers, litigants, and visitors thronging the premises. As news of the threat spread, panic and confusion ensued among those present.

Police swiftly evacuated everyone to safety and cordoned off the area. Lawyers and visitors were both seen in a panicky condition.

Authorities have urged citizens not to panic or spread rumours, assuring that all security measures are being taken.

“The situation is under control. We request people to remain calm and cooperate with the police,” officials stated.

As of the latest update, no suspicious object has been found, but the search operation was going on till the time of filing of this report.

