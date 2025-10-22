Rajasthan: Jaipur gets new Police Chief in major IPS reshuffle

Jaipur, Oct 22 (IANS) In a major reshuffle of senior police officers, the Rajasthan government on Tuesday appointed Sachin Mittal as the new Commissioner of Police, Jaipur, while several other top-level IPS officers have been given new responsibilities.

As per the order issued by the Department of Personnel (DoP), Govind Gupta has been appointed Director General, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Anand Kumar Shrivastava will now head the Special Operations Group (SOG) as DG; Ashok Kumar Rathore has been appointed Director General, Jail, and Prafful Kumar has been assigned as the new Director General, Intelligence.

The reshuffle aims to strengthen the police administration, boost efficiency, and enhance coordination among key law enforcement agencies.

Sachin Mittal, known for his proactive policing and administrative acumen, takes over as Jaipur Police Commissioner, where he will focus on maintaining law and order, improving public safety, and curbing organised crime in the state capital.

Govind Gupta, regarded as an upright and experienced officer, assumes charge of the ACB, a crucial post in the state’s ongoing drive against corruption.

Anand Kumar Shrivastava, a seasoned officer with wide experience in intelligence and field operations, will lead the SOG, which handles cases related to organised crime and terrorism.

Ashok Kumar Rathore, now DG (Jail), is expected to initiate reforms in prison management and modernisation.

Meanwhile, Prafful Kumar’s appointment as DG (Intelligence) underscores the government’s emphasis on strengthening intelligence gathering and preventive policing mechanisms across Rajasthan.

Officials said the transfers reflect Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma’s focus on ensuring better law and order and transparent administration across the state.

All officers have been instructed to assume charge of their new postings with immediate effect, according to the DoP notification.

