Rajasthan: ITAT member sent to police remand till Dec 1 in bribery case

Jaipur, Nov 27 (IANS) The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) member Kamlesh Rathore, arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with an alleged appeal-settlement racket, has been remanded to police custody until December 1 on Thursday.

According to officials, the CBI arrested Rathore, who serves as the Accountant Member of the ITAT Jaipur Bench, on November 26, 2025, following intelligence inputs and preliminary findings pointing toward the existence of an organised network involved in facilitating the settlement of pending income tax appeals in exchange for bribes.

The arrest marks a significant development in what investigators describe as a suspected high-level corruption nexus.

During search operations carried out at Rathore’s Jaipur residence immediately after his arrest, the agency recovered Rs 20 lakh in unaccounted cash along with several potentially incriminating documents, including handwritten notes, digital storage devices, and alleged communication records.

These materials are now under forensic examination. Rathore was produced before the court on Thursday, where CBI officials requested custody to continue questioning him regarding the monetary trail, suspected beneficiaries, and possible co-conspirators.

The court accepted the request and granted police remand until December 1, 2025, citing the seriousness of the allegations and the ongoing nature of the inquiry.

In continued searches conducted over the past three days, CBI teams have recovered an additional Rs 1.30 crore in suspected illicit cash, along with transaction papers, property documents, and records believed to be linked to financial dealings connected to the network.

Sources suggest the probe has uncovered evidence pointing to the involvement of multiple intermediaries, including chartered accountants, tax professionals, and individuals posing as facilitators for litigants.

Officials said the scale of the recovery and the nature of the seized documents indicate the presence of a well-structured syndicate operating with clearly defined roles, payment channels, and communication methods.

Further investigation is underway to identify additional suspects, financial beneficiaries, and institutional vulnerabilities that may have allowed the alleged scheme to operate undetected for an extended period.

