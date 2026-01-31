Rajasthan: ISI spy arrested in Pokharan sent on a 5-day remand​

Jaipur, Jan 31 (IANS) Jhabararam, a suspected Pakistani ISI spy arrested for espionage in Pokhran, Jaisalmer, was presented before a Jaipur court on Saturday by the CID Intelligence of the Rajasthan Police.

The court remanded the accused to police custody for five days. During this time, CID Intelligence and Intelligence Bureau (IB) teams will conduct a joint interrogation.

Jhabararam, a resident of Newar village in Pokhran tehsil, Jaisalmer district, was detained by the Rajasthan Police’s intelligence wing on January 25.

Preliminary questioning led to several key disclosures, after which Rajasthan Intelligence formally arrested him on Friday. Investigators stated that a Pakistani woman initially befriended Jhabararam and later honeytrapped him.

Subsequently, ISI agents offered him large sums of money in exchange for sensitive information about the Indian Army.

Investigators recovered key evidence from the accused’s mobile phone, including chats with ISI handlers. Jhabararam reportedly received Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 for each piece of confidential military information shared.

The investigation also found that he maintained regular contact with Pakistani handlers through social media. He allegedly shared OTPs from his SIM card, allowing Pakistani handlers to operate his WhatsApp account directly.

Jhabararam works as an E-Mitra operator in Nevar village and was preparing for the teacher recruitment examination.

Investigators allege that for nearly two years, he shared confidential Indian Army information with Pakistani intelligence agencies for financial gain. The investigation is ongoing, and further disclosures are expected during his custody.

--IANS

arc/dan