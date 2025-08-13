Rajasthan: Independence Day celebration to be held in Jodhpur; CM Sharma to hoist national flag

Jaipur, Aug 13 (IANS) The 79th state-level Independence Day celebration will be held with grandeur in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, government officials said on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will hoist the national flag at 9:05 a.m. on Friday at the state-level event in Barkatullah Khan Stadium and will address the people of Rajasthan on the occasion.

Before the ceremony, at 8:55 a.m. on Friday, the Chief Minister will pay floral tributes to martyrs at the Shaheed Smarak near Jai Narayan Vyas University.

Chief Minister Sharma will arrive in Jodhpur on Thursday afternoon, where he will attend an 'At Home' reception at the Mehrangarh Fort, witness a cultural programme at the Samrat Ashok Udyan, and participate in the Tiranga Yatra on the eve of the Independence Day.

Earlier on Thursday morning, the Chief Minister will travel from Jaipur to Bikaner, where he will interact with Border Security Force (BSF) jawans at the Kodewala Border Out Post (Khajuwala).

He will also take part in the Tiranga Yatra in Nal village and attend a programme in Bikaner city, marking the "Partition Horrors Remembrance Day".

Following his engagements in Bikaner, Chief Minister Sharma will proceed to Jodhpur for the Independence Day events.

He is scheduled to return to Jaipur by Friday afternoon after the conclusion of the state-level event.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Chief Minister Sharma, along with his wife, hoisted the national flag at the Chief Minister's residence on Wednesday as part of the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign.

On the occasion, he appealed to the people of the state to hoist the tricolour at their homes and participate in the campaign in large numbers.

The "Har Ghar Tiranga" initiative, launched on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, encourages citizens to proudly display the national flag at their homes and workplaces from August 13 to 15.

