Rajasthan High Court receives bomb threat; premises evacuated

Jaipur: A bomb threat at the Rajasthan High Court in Jaipur triggered panic on Friday, prompting authorities to evacuate the entire premises and tighten security measures.

As soon as the alert was received, police and security teams swung into action, placing the area under high vigilance. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) teams, along with a dog squad, carried out an extensive search across courtrooms, parking zones and nearby areas.

So far, no suspicious object has been recovered, but officials confirmed that the search and investigation were still underway.

Every person entering the court area was being thoroughly screened, and vehicles were being checked with heightened security protocols in place.

Additional police personnel were deployed around the premises. The High Court administration appealed to staff and visitors to remain calm and cooperate with security procedures.

Following the threat, judges, court staff, lawyers and visitors inside the building were safely evacuated. Authorities clarified that in view of the seriousness of the threat, no risks will be taken and entry into the campus will remain restricted until the situation is fully secured.

This is not the first such threat to the Rajasthan High Court. On October 31, the court received a similar threat via email warning of a blast.

At that time too, the building was evacuated and searched thoroughly, but nothing suspicious or dangerous was found.

Just a day earlier, on Thursday, a similar bomb threat was issued to the Ajmer District Court and the Passport Office via email. The message, sent to the Registrar’s official email ID, stated: “Four RDX IEDs have been planted at Ajmer Kudankulam Power Plant, Registry Office, and the Dargah Sharif area of Garib Nawaz. The device will detonate as soon as the English message is read.”

As soon as the email was received, police teams and security personnel were put on high alert. Metal detectors and dog squads were deployed, and a large-scale search operation was carried out at both locations. Employees and visitors were evacuated as a precaution, and entry of devotees at the Dargah was temporarily halted during the inspection.

Ajmer Superintendent of Police Deepak Sharma confirmed the threat and the subsequent security measures. He said that a detailed search was conducted in every corner of the registry premises and the Dargah complex, including rooms, offices, parking areas, and other sensitive points.

The operation lasted for about one hour at the registry office and nearly two hours at the Dargah. No suspicious material or explosive device was recovered during the inspection.

The recurring nature of these threats has raised concern among security agencies and judicial authorities. The cybercrime unit of the police is currently tracing the origin of the latest email threat.

Officials stated that the matter is being taken very seriously and strict action will be taken once those responsible are identified.

