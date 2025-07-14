Rajasthan HC summons SOG ADG in SI recruitment-2021 case

Jaipur, July 14 (IANS) The hearing in the Sub Inspector (SI) Recruitment-2021 case continued for the second consecutive week in the Rajasthan High Court on Monday.

Representing the selected candidates, senior advocate A.K. Sharma argued that the Special Operations Group (SOG) had independently recommended the cancellation of the recruitment in its report, without any directive from the state government.

He further stated that the SOG had conducted a surprise test for trainee SIs on March 19, 2024, in which only 50 candidates failed. Citing this, Sharma contended that cancelling the entire recruitment process on such grounds was unjustified.

Taking note of these arguments, Justice Sameer Jain remarked, “This is a new fact presented before us. You are also stating that the SOG acted independently in recommending cancellation.”

The court expressed its intention to seek clarification from SOG Additional Director General (ADG) V.K. Singh on both points and directed him to appear before the court on Tuesday.

Following the conclusion of arguments by the selected candidates' counsel, RPSC’s lawyer M.F. Bag informed the court that the Commission had sent its recommendation to complete the recruitment process to the government on June 30, 2023.

Notably, this recommendation was made nearly two months after the arrest of then Commission member Babulal Katara on April 18.

Another member, Ramu Ram Raika, had earlier disclosed that his son and daughter were candidates in the SI recruitment. Based on this conflict of interest, Raika was excluded from the recruitment process.

During the proceedings, the bench noted that even though Raika was removed from the process, he would likely have known the internal procedures.

Responding to this, the RPSC counsel asserted that the entire recruitment process within the Commission is conducted in strict confidentiality.

The court, however, remarked sharply, “The level of confidentiality maintained is clearly reflected in how this recruitment process has unfolded.”

--IANS

arc/dan