Rajasthan HC says stray dogs a major threat to road safety; issues notice to officials

Jaipur, Aug 1 (IANS) The Rajasthan High Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the growing threat posed by stray dogs and other animals to road safety across the state.

Citing media reports highlighting rising accidents and deteriorating road and social security conditions, the court termed the issue serious and directed immediate action from all responsible agencies.

The bench, comprising Justice Kuldeep Mathur and Justice Ravi Chirania, observed that stray dogs and cows have become a significant hazard not only within cities but also on state and national highways.

This endangers public lives and is directly contributing to major road accidents. Notices have been issued to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Urban Development and Housing Department, Director of Local Bodies, and the municipal corporations of Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Udaipur, among others.

The next hearing is scheduled for August 11.

Advocate Ayush Gehlot appeared for the state government.

The state informed the court that the Rajasthan Road Safety Bill, 2022 has been drafted with special provisions to control stray animals and reduce road accidents. The court, however, questioned whether the bill had become law and sought clarification in the next hearing.

Highlighting public responsibilities, the court remarked that pet owners must ensure proper care and vaccination of their animals.

It noted that negligence by pet owners, including abandoning dogs, worsens the problem and puts the public at risk. The court also acknowledged a social divide—those who keep animals and those who oppose their presence on streets due to safety concerns. Taking cognizance, the court stated that unreported cases likely make the situation worse than reflected.

The court appointed senior advocate Dr. Sachin Acharya and advocates Priyanka Borana and Haley Pathak as amicus curiae to conduct a comprehensive study and assist the court on the matter.

Stray dogs, roaming openly on roads, and sometimes lying or resting on the middle of streets/roads, also pose threat to safety of commuters.

