Rajasthan HC receives bomb threat amid CJI's scheduled visit to Jaipur tomorrow

Jaipur, Feb 19 (IANS) The Jaipur bench of the Rajasthan High Court received another bomb threat on Thursday, marking the ninth such incident in the last four months.

As in previous cases, the High Court administration received a threatening email, following which police and security agencies were immediately alerted.

A dog squad and bomb disposal team rushed to the High Court premises and conducted a thorough search of the court complex.

No suspicious object or explosive material was found during the inspection.

However, due to security protocols and the evacuation process, court proceedings were delayed by nearly half an hour, with hearings commencing at around 11 a.m. instead of the scheduled time.

The latest threat comes a day before Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant is scheduled to arrive in Jaipur on Friday to inaugurate a cyber security seminar.

The timing of the threat has raised concerns among authorities, especially as this is the second bomb threat received by the High Court within three days.

The Jaipur bench of the Rajasthan High Court has been facing repeated disruptions due to bomb threats.

The first such email was received on October 31, 2025.

Subsequent threats were reported on December 5, 8, 9, 10, and 11 last year.

In 2026, similar emails were received on February 6 and February 17, before the latest incident on Thursday.

Due to these recurring threats, court proceedings have been frequently interrupted, causing inconvenience to judges, lawyers, litigants, and court staff.

The cyber law experts said that tracing the sender of such emails is challenging but not impossible.

He added that perpetrators often use Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to mask their real IP addresses, making it difficult for law enforcement agencies to track them directly.

However, VPN service providers maintain logs that can help investigators trace the origin of the emails, although obtaining such data involves legal and technical hurdles.

Authorities are continuing investigations to identify the source of the threats, while security measures at the High Court have been further tightened.

